Schweizer: Islamist activists want power, not assimilation

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer did a deep dive into how Islam is being used as a vehicle to change American culture and shift power into the hands of one political party in his new book, “The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.”

And while it is not just Islam being pushed on Americans, the religion is by far one of the most troubling — and Schweizer has the receipts.

“I’m going to read you two quotes, just because I think it’s better than me just saying it, and it gives an indication of where these activists are coming from,” Schweizer tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

The first quote Schweizer reads is from the head of Florida’s Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“How do we even justify living here, in the United States? I mean, why are we living here? Have we asked ourselves this question? Why are we living in the United States? The only answer I believe is excusable and justifiable is if we are living here to shift this country’s political direction and spiritual direction together,” he reads.

The second quote comes from a board member of CAIR and reads, “Ultimately, we can never be full citizens of this country because there is no way we can be fully committed to the institutions of this country. We can be citizens in the sense that we try to influence American policy.”

“So it begins with this very aggressive effort within the Islamic community to say, ‘No, don’t assimilate, and if you do assimilate, we are going to ostracize you. We are going to attack you and criticize you,’ because the point is they do not want people that immigrate here of the Muslim faith to embrace the American dream,” Schweizer tells Stuckey.

“So you have this very organized, highly funded effort by these activists, by these groups, by these imams, to fight against the United States, not embrace it,” he says, pointing out that these activists hope “that American apathy will serve their political agenda.”

Schweizer notes that the recent election of Zohran Mamdani in New York City is an excellent example of this.

“Mamdani’s election in New York was watched very closely in Tehran, and it was also watched very closely by groups like Hezbollah, the terrorist group in Lebanon,” he tells Stuckey, “because they see these victories in the United States as an opportunity to expand their sphere of influence within our own borders.”

