Sexual assault by men in women's prisons: 'Cruel and unusual punishment'

Civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon is sounding the alarm on human rights abuses that the left pretends aren’t happening — including the assaults on female inmates in prison by men pretending to be women.

“Mass. women’s prison ‘a haven for sexual predators who pretend to be transgender,’” reads the title of an article in the Christian Post. In the article, women who claim to have been raped by men in a Massachusetts prison are also reporting being punished for speaking out about it.

“I saw the news story about Massachusetts, and we’ve opened up a federal civil rights investigation into that fact pattern. We have an active civil rights investigation under our prison reform laws into Colorado for prisoner conditions ranging from transgender violence to abuse of the elderly prisoners and heating and cooling conditions and others,” Dhillon tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.



“There’s some horrific stories out there. And like, look, it’s my perhaps bleeding-heart view that no one should be raped in an American prison. Male or female. You are serving your time for a crime you committed that should not include unreasonable violations of cruel and unusual punishment, which certainly would include being violently assaulted or raped,” she says.

“Or being forced to share an intimate space with a man. That is cruel and unusual,” Stuckey chimes in.

“I’m very concerned about the transgender issue in prisons, and you know, you’ve got a lot of people, people who identify as Christian, obviously a lot of progressives, who you know, they feel like they’re taking up the cause of the most vulnerable,” she says.

However these progressives refuse to speak up about vulnerable populations like unborn children inside the womb or imprisoned women who are doing their time but have no ability to advocate for their own safety.

“I mean, the progressives are total hypocrites, and you’ve seen some voices on the left break from that progressive movement. J.K. Rowling is a great example of that in the U.K., where she’s I think said in the last 24 hours, I saw online, that you know, you shouldn’t be raped in a prison or forced to subordinate your human dignity,” Dhillon says.

“That would seem obvious, and yet, there’s this total hypocrisy on the left on this issue, and it’s as if the feminist movement has completely abandoned its original premise,” she adds.

