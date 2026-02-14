Single and feeling directionless, podcaster bought a Bible for a man she’d never met — and it changed her life forever

Today’s dating landscape leaves a lot of Christian singles feeling isolated, lonely, and hopeless. Dating apps have replaced organic meetings; casual texting has supplanted face-to-face conversation; and commitment has been demonized by the culture as restrictive and archaic.

So, what’s a single Christian man or woman to do?

That’s the question Allie Beth Stuckey and fellow podcaster and author Christian Bevere dove into on a special Valentine’s Day episode of “Relatable.”

After graduating college, Bevere found herself in the same situation many young Christian men and women find themselves in today: deeply desiring marriage but feeling directionless.

The church, she says, wasn’t very helpful, often watering down dating advice to, “Find someone that’s cute and loves Jesus.”

So Bevere, just 21 years old at the time, took dating matters into her own hands. What she did changed her life.

“I just got a Bible, a brown leather Bible on Amazon, and I said, ‘This is going to be a Bible for my future husband. I’m going to pray for him daily,”’ she tells Allie.

While many people pray for their future spouses, Bevere took it a step further by “infusing” her prayers with Scripture.

“I’d go to Timothy, I’d go to Psalms, and I’d look at how Titus or David and these men of God were walking with the Lord, the attributes they carried, and I’d start praying those over my future husband,” she says.

“I really started to war for him and intercede for this person I hadn’t met yet.”

Two years later, on her wedding day, Bevere presented this special annotated Bible to her husband. In the days following their marriage, Bevere’s husband, Arden, read through the dated prayers and letters she had written to him.

“He would look through, and he’d say, ‘You were praying for me on this date. ... I was going through such a struggle of a season at that time,”’ she reminisces.

“When our prayers are Spirit-led, they’re Scripture-based, there’s so much power that we won’t even know, maybe not even Earth-side, but it’s so poignant and powerful.”

Today, Bevere’s platform is dedicated to empowering Christian women (especially singles) to discover their identity in Christ, pray boldly and intentionally for their future or current marriage, heal from past hurts and shame through God’s redemption, prepare their hearts for godly relationships, and trust God fully with their love story.

