Allie Beth Stuckey pushes back on CNN’s ‘Christian nationalism’ documentary

CNN’s latest documentary on so-called “Christian nationalism” appears to attempt to redefine those who celebrate that America was founded on Christian beliefs as extremists — becoming a vague political weapon rather than a clear ideology.

“We hear all the time: The danger is Christian nationalism, but the definition of Christian nationalism is so fluid,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments on “Relatable.”

“I’m not even sure how I would personally define it, but if you break down the words, nationalism just means that you want to put the interests of your country first. It’s not automatically synonymous with Nazism or fascism, but I do believe that we actually have the Christian responsibility to put the needs and the well-being of our citizens first,” she explains.

“God created nations. Nations are like families,” Stuckey says, pointing out that “you don’t hate your neighbors just because you lock your doors and you live inside a house.”

“You just love your family. And God has created these circles of affection and circles of priority for us for our good, especially for the good of children again. But I think that’s true of Zimbabwe, as well of China. Everyone should put their country first,” she continues.

“So that’s how I would define nationalism ... in comparison to globalism,” she says, explaining that the end result of globalism is a global government where the needs of everyone across the globe are prioritized equally.

“Absolutely impossible chaos. I’m anti-chaos,” Stuckey says.

“And then Christian, of course, we know what Christian is. A belief in the gospel of Jesus Christ. And so you believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ. You believe in putting your country first. You believe as Christians that your Christian worldview should impact all you think about policy and politics,” she explains.

Stuckey also explains that what CNN is trying to do is attempt to define “Christian nationalism” as something it is not.

“The CNN anchor behind the project, her name is Pamela Brown. She interviewed Douglas Wilson. Doug Wilson is an Idaho pastor in Moscow, Idaho. He identifies as a Christian nationalist, and she said, quote, ‘The response to that report was overwhelming and highlighted the need to better understand this movement working to redefine America as a Christian nation,’” Stuckey says.

“So you can already kind of see the bias in their language there, as if America doesn’t have a Christian foundation, which of course it does,” she adds, pointing out that while Brown is worried about a Christian’s belief system, the secular belief system many Americans follow is even more widespread.

“They’re bringing the fullness of their belief system into the voting booth, into their PTA meetings, into the city council, into their classrooms, into every public sphere that they occupy,” she says.

“And Christian conservatives, and Christian conservatives alone, are told, 'You can’t do that,'” she adds.

