Your body isn’t God: Jen Hatmaker’s New Age lies exposed

Jen Hatmaker’s new book, “Awake,” dives into the tragic breakdown of her marriage — but what BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey finds even more tragic is that it covers the disintegration of her Christianity.

“She has now decided to worship the god of self rather than the God of Scripture. And that is not freedom. That’s not fulfillment. That’s not satisfaction. That will lead to a dead end, but she has exchanged Christianity for these New Age beliefs that, of course, Oprah herself has represented for a very long time,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

Hatmaker asserted in her book that her body holds infinite wisdom, explaining that women especially “contain a deep wisdom that not only leads us well but could heal the earth.”

“When my internalized misogyny asserts its conditioned response to defend abusive systems, my body overrides it immediately. She knows. She tells me the truth. She always tells me the truth,” Hatmaker said.

Stuckey points out the absurdity of the idea that a woman’s body is always telling the truth.

“Sometimes my body, my hormones, my hunger, my lack of sleep, the million things that go on in the world that affect our bodies tell us things that are not true. ... They give us cues that don’t actually point us in the right direction,” Stuckey says.

“Our body is not a source of truth. Our bodies are made in the image of God, but they are not like God. Now, gosh, what did the serpent say to Eve in the Garden of Eden? ‘You can be like God. ... You will not surely die if you take a bite of the fruit of this tree which the God who created you and loves you strictly forbade you from eating,’” she continues.

“Jen Hatmaker has taken a bite of the apple, and she believes that her body is like God, has this kind of gnostic, transcendent knowledge,” she adds.

Hatmaker goes on to say, “Our life’s work is to reject those capitalistic, patriarchal narrative systems that have conspired to keep us at war with our bodies.”

“If we hate how we look, these systems own us. If we hate what we want, they dominate us. If we hate what we crave, they control us. They get to master us with impunity when we despise ourselves; we do their dirty work and, in so doing, become their most powerful co-conspirators,” she writes.

While Stuckey notes that Hatmaker “sounds really eloquent” and “catchy” because the “pacing is right and the cadence is right,” but it doesn’t actually mean anything.

“That’s actually the hallmark of really good propaganda, of effective propaganda,” Stuckey says, noting that Hatmaker has also been 100% supportive of transgenderism, even in children.

“She’s been outspoken about this: ‘Protect trans kids.’ People who are mutilating their bodies through hormone blockers, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones and double mastectomies — that is literally bloody war with your body,” Stuckey says.

“So, she doesn’t even agree with what she’s saying,” she adds.

