Tragedy in the skies: Collision sparks debate over Biden's DEI hiring

A tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C., has claimed the lives of over 60 Americans. Now, we’ve all been left wondering what could have caused it.

The tragedy began when an American Airlines plane collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter that was carrying three military service members over the Potomac river in D.C., while the passenger plane was on its final approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“There were a lot of questions as to what in the world went wrong,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “You have this American Airlines flight that’s carrying potential figure skaters on the 2026 Olympic skating team flying from Wichita, Kansas, to D.C., and air traffic control staff.”

According to the preliminary report, the number of air traffic control staff members was not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic. There were 19 fully certified controllers as of September 2024, which was well below the target of 30.

“Then, you add on top of that,” Gonzales says, “you have these new DEI initiatives and policies when it comes to the FAA and air traffic control.”

Upon taking office, President Donald Trump signed a memo that “orders the secretary of transportation and FAA administrator to immediately stop Biden DEI hiring programs and return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring.”

The memo also stated that “safety and competence should be the only job criteria for FAA employees, yet the Biden administration violated the public trust — as well as the law — by prioritizing illegal DEI hiring.”

“We just need for you guys to do your jobs so people don’t die in a plane crash,” Gonzales says. “It’s like, you had one job. I don’t care what color your skin is, I don’t care who you sleep with.”

“DEI kills, period,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.