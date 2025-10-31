AUTOPEN REPORT: This could undo Joe Biden’s presidency

The House Oversight Committee has released its report on Biden’s autopen use as a cover-up of the former president’s mental decline — and while it’s not good, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t surprised.

“As you probably already guessed, because you have eyeballs and a working brain, there was a coordinated cover-up of his deterioration from the public ... but more importantly, the senior Biden staff exercised presidential authority or facilitated executive actions without direct authorization from President Biden himself,” Gonzales says.

“And now that they’ve found all of this out through their report, they consider that any action that was signed with autopen is null and void if it is discovered that Joe Biden did not know about it, which, of course, is the right call,” she continues.

While hundreds of actions were signed with autopen, the question remains as to which ones he knew about.

“I mean, we had all of these pardons, all of these pre-emptive pardons on the way out the door in the 11th hour. ... President Autopen was like, ‘Just to be sure, I’m going to sign pardons for all of my family and for Dr. Fauci and Mark Milley and the January 6th fake committee members, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Adam Kinzinger, Jamie Raskin,’” Gonzales mocks.

BlazeTV contributor Breanna Morello points out that the “first big red flag” regarding the autopen scandal was Joe Biden allegedly giving “clemency to a convicted pedophile” who had “thousands of child pornographic images on his devices” and was a “Chinese national.”

“And then the media covered for it. They didn’t actually cover that story ... I think I was the only reporter talking about it initially, and then everyone else caught wind of it afterwards,” Morello says.

“So it’s not surprising. I couldn’t imagine why any president would have wanted their legacy to be freeing a convicted pedophile with over 42,000 child pornographic images on their devices. ... And the fact that he pardoned the whole J6 committee when they pretend everything was legitimate tells you everything you need to know about all this,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.