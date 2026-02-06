Behavior analyst dissects Bill Gates' response to explosive Epstein allegations

One of the biggest bombshell allegations from the Department of Justice’s recent Epstein document dump is where Jeffrey Epstein claims Bill Gates orchestrated a nefarious secret plot to hide his extramarital relations with “Russian girls.” According to unsent email drafts written by Epstein in 2013, Gates allegedly asked for his help obtaining antibiotics he planned to secretly slip to his then-wife Melinda to treat an STD he might have passed to her.

Gates’ response to these allegations, delivered through spokespeople and in direct interviews, consistently dismisses the claims as false, absurd, and motivated by Epstein's grudge after their relationship soured.

Yet scrutiny persists — even from some mainstream sources.

During an interview with 9 News Australia, political editor Charles Croucher asked Gates some pointed questions. BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales invites body language expert and behavior analyst Scott Rouse to scrutinize Gates’ response.

“You've no doubt seen the allegations, including some of them from the last 24 to 48 hours. Are they true?” Croucher asked.

“No. Apparently Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is, you know, false, so I don't know what his thinking was there,” Gates responded. “You know, was he trying to attack me in some way? But you know, it just reminds me, you know, every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I, you know, apologize that I did that.”

“The problem is some of the things that he has sent, some of the information about other people that has come up in those files has been true. Why would he do this and say this about you, do you think?” Croucher followed up.

“You know, it's factually true that I was only at dinners. You know, I never went to the island; I never met any women, and so you know the more that comes out, the more clear it'll be that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior,” said Gates.

Sara believes Gates is “squirming in his chair” as he answers Croucher’s blunt inquiries about his alleged salacious dealings, but she asks Rouse to analyze the clip and give his professional opinion.

“This is a prepared answer,” says Rouse, suggesting that Gates might have even set up the interview himself.

“I know that because the structure of his sentences is different than the sentences that are structured for just talking.”

If you put this viral clip into its full hour-long context, he says, you’ll notice that Gates’ “sentences are longer” and more “flowing” than they are when he’s just talking casually.

When Croucher hits him with a direct question, Gates “doesn't seem shocked” but actually “prepared,” he tells Sara. Instead of wandering around the room, his eyes focus on Croucher, his head and shoulders “[shake] really quickly,” and he adjusts his glasses — a stress coping mechanism Rouse calls an “adaptor.”

“So that lets us know that he's really focused on these [questions] because he knows it's important,” he explains.

“I'm sure this is the only reason he's done this interview because he knows those questions are going to come up. The interview with his ex-wife just came out, and there's a lot of focus on that as well. So he's prepared for this,” Rouse assures.

“There's no way that somebody that's been on the world stage like he has for so long and is so experienced with talking to the world that he wouldn't prepare for this.”

To hear more of Rouse’s analysis, watch the video above.

