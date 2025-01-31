RFK Jr. attacked by Big Pharma-owned senators at confirmation hearing

RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing has begun, and the Democrats in the Senate committee he’s appearing before are not trying to hide their loyalty to the pharmaceutical industry.

“Mr. Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has made it his life’s work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids life-saving vaccines,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said at the hearing.

“It has been lucrative for him and put him on the verge of immense power. This is the profile of someone who chases money and influence wherever they lead, even if that may mean the tragic deaths of children,” he added.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is disgusted, and rightfully so, pointing out to Jason Buttrill that Sen. Wyden has received $1.5 million from the health care industry.

“Donors include Molina Healthcare, who you’re going to be shocked to hear this, Jason, actually has some vaccines on the market. They are a vaccine manufacturer. Quest Diagnostics lab testing, who only get richer the sicker you get, and go out and get tests, and Novo Nordisk, who is of course in the diabetes industry,” Gonzales explains.

“So yes, Senator Wyden, let’s talk about conflicts of interest. Let’s talk about placing money over the health and safety of our children. Why, Jason, do you think that these senators may not want RFK investigating Big Pharma?” she asks.

“We’ve never been this sick. We’ve never been this disease-ridden,” Buttrill comments, also disturbed by the senator’s blatant allegiance to his pharma-lined pockets. “So the one guy who comes up and is like, ‘Maybe we should try something different, maybe what you’re doing is failing,’ and they’re screeching at him like banshees.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also went after RFK Jr., and her list of donors is not much better than Wyden’s.

“Of course, she takes $748,158 donor dollars from the health care industry. $125,000, almost $126,000, from pharmaceuticals, $108,000 from hospitals, and she has also accepted a donation from Beverly Sackler, a member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma, the maker of oxycontin,” Gonzales explains.

“But she wants to talk to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about any potential conflicts of interest. These people are laughable,” she adds.

