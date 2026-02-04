Billie Eilish’s ‘white savior complex’ ICE rant mocked by EPIC social media troll

Singer Billie Eilish used her moment at the Grammys to declare how she really feels about ICE and immigrants in America — which BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” points out was a blatant display of her “white savior complex.”

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” singer Billie Eilish said as she stepped up to accept her Grammy, before adding, “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. And I just, I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

“If I had a dime for every liberal white woman who has a white savior complex and thinks that it is her duty to save the brown people, I just, you’d never see me again, I’d be so rich. I would move out into the boonies, and no one would ever hear from me again, because they seem to be totally obsessed with protecting illegal criminals with brown skin,” Gonzales comments.

However, one social media user, Drew Pavlou, took to Instagram to post a reel of himself claiming he plans to test out Eilish’s theory.

“Big news, everybody. I’ve decided today to move into Billy Eilish’s $6 million Malibu beachside mansion. She announced today at the Grammys that no human being is illegal on stolen land,” Pavlou said into the camera.

“So, I’m going to be making the trip to America. I’m packing my bags right away, and I’m looking forward to just taking possession of her $6 million Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal, so I want to thank everybody who’s believed in me on the journey. I really can’t wait to move in,” he continued.

“It’s now my house. I want to thank Billy Eilish as well for her generosity. Thank you so much,” he added.

“It’s worth mocking. It’s really worth mocking,” Gonzales says, stifling a laugh. “These people don’t actually believe the drivel that they say. They’re like, ‘Oh, there should be no borders. No human being is illegal.’”

“Like, OK, why do you have armed security? Why do you have a gate that people have to type in a code?” she asks. “That seems oppressive to all of these people, these indigenous people, if no one is illegal on stolen land.”

