BlazeTV host shares 3 personal experiences PROVING the Islamification of America is happening RIGHT NOW

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara shares three personal experiences that make it clear just how far the plan to Islamify America is already underway.

#1: Meta banned Sara’s anti-Sharia ad

Sara is the vice president of Texas Family Project , a conservative advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening the state of Texas by prioritizing parental rights, protecting the innocence of children, and reforming how the state government and its institutions view families.

When TFP recently tried to purchase an ad from Meta (Facebook and Instagram), it was denied.

The ad simply stated: “Sharia has no place in Texas.”

“[Sharia law] is incompatible with this country ... the Constitution ... the laws in the state of Texas,” says Sara. “That should be something very simple and noncontroversial. We're not saying ‘get out if you're brown. Get out if you're Islamic. Get out if you're Muslim.”’

Even still, Meta rejected TFP’s ad request with a message stating, “Your ad contains content that is not allowed on Meta’s advertising platforms.”

“You're not allowed now to say on Facebook, on Meta, that Sharia law has no place in this country, in the state of Texas. That's how far we're in with this whole Islam thing,” says Sara.

#2: Dallas suburbs turning into foreign enclaves

“The Texas Muslim population is approximately half a million people. By the way, these are conservative estimates ... but just know I believe it's far larger, far larger,” says Sara.

“I walk around in the DFW suburbs — Plano, Richardson, Irving, Carrollton. I don't see anyone like me,” she adds.

“I don't want that to sound like, ‘Oh, if they have a different color skin, they can't be here.’ No — it's just like they're speaking different languages; they're wearing clothing that we don't wear here in America.”

On top of these huge cultural differences, Sara’s experience with these foreign-born Texans hasn’t exactly been up to the Lone Star State’s hospitality standards.

“They have no intention of speaking to me or becoming friendly with me. That is very clear,” she says.

#3: Public school sending multi-language ‘holiday’ emails

Sara displays an email about a “holiday party” from a large public school in the DFW metroplex. As you can see in the tweet below, the message is available in multiple languages, including Farsi, Urdu, Arabic, Pashto, and Spanish.





“They couldn't call it the ‘Christmas party’ ... [and] why do we need that many translations for a school newsletter in America?” scoffs Sara.

“How is this Texas? How is this America?”

While the examples above are personal to Sara, her list of ways Texas is rapidly changing under Islamic influence goes on and on. To hear more about the dangers Texans — and Americans at large — face as the country becomes increasingly inhabited by people whose religious doctrine commands them to kill anyone who refuses to convert, watch the full episode above.

