Bud Light is trying to SUE conservative competitor out of business

When Bud Light decided to partner with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch’s sales understandably plummeted.

Which is why Seth Weathers founded Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer company, with the goal of creating a drink that doesn’t bow down to woke ideology. However, his company is now being sued — simply because it has the word “Ultra” in its name.

Anheuser-Busch claims the reason for the lawsuit is that this could be “confusing.”

“Who the hell wants to give your money to go drink beer that tastes like piss, if we can just be honest, and at the same time, you know you’re giving it to a company who hates you and instead wants to embrace someone like Dylan Mulvaney,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“I’m having a little bit of trouble understanding,” she continues, asking Weathers, “What could be confusing about your beer? It’s called ‘Ultra Right.’”

“The reality is,” Weathers explains, “they’ve really had it out against us since that time. And I can see why.”

“What we filed for a trademark is the full phrase ‘Conservative Dad's Ultra Right.’ They are saying that that can be confused with the trademark Michelob Ultra, which is one of their other brands,” he says.

“I can assure you, no one confuses our beer with whatever’s in their can,” he continues, adding, “They know that this is not a winnable case.”

However, winning may not be the point. It could be years before they go to trial, and in that time, there will be a lot of work that needs to be done with lawyers.

“Their goal is just to bleed us dry financially. They wanted to be as far away from their scandal as possible, and so there’s a certain amount of time that they could file opposition to our trademark, so they waited until the last that you could file, and filed for an extension, which is allowed,” he explains.

“And then they waited till the last day of the extension to actually file their case,” he continues, adding, “They were hoping people had forgotten about it, forgotten about us, and it would just go under the radar.”

