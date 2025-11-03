Kamala Harris pushes to lower voting age to 16 — in honor of 'climate anxiety'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for the voting age to be lowered to 16, arguing that Generation Z — a group she says has grown up under the shadow of the “climate crisis” — deserves to have a stronger political voice.

“I think we should reduce the voting age to 16. I’ll tell you why. So Gen-Z, they’re age about 13 through 27. They’ve only known the climate crisis. They’ve coined the term ‘climate anxiety’ to describe fear of not only being able to buy a home, but fear it’ll be wiped out by extreme weather, but fear of having children,” Harris said on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

“They know everything that’s happening right now is going to impact them more than anybody older than them for the most part, in terms of how these systems work. If they’re voting, right now, at 16 and up, they’re going to be talking about the importance of climate,” she added.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales sees right through Harris’ charade, saying there’s a “reason why they have infiltrated the education systems,” and it’s simply an attempt to “brainwash the youth.”

Especially considering the fact that recently, Harris boldly asserted that the youth are “stupid.”

“What else do we know about this population, 18 through 24? They are stupid. That is why we put them in dormitories and they have a resident assistant. They make really bad decisions,” Harris said in a speech, which drew laughter from the audience.

“And there it is. Really bad decisions like voting for Democrats and Democrat policies. This is why the Democrats are importing their voters from other countries. This is why they advocate for lowering the voting age,” Gonzales comments.

“Because anyone with two functioning brain cells who can communicate and understand the values and principles upon which this country was founded understand that their policies are simply r*****ed,” she continues.

However, Gonzales points out that while Harris is still fearmongering about climate change in hopes that the youth will take it as gospel — even Bill Gates has taken a step back from climate alarmism.

“The guy who was pushing that message for years, one of the main ones, Bill Gates, he’s like, ‘Actually, it’s not — we’re just not going to do this anymore,’” Gonzales says.

“In fact, he even wrote this big essay encouraging his rich friends to shift resources away from the battle against climate change and into like, ‘let’s help the starving kids,’ which I would also caution you about that because Bill Gates is an evil son of a b***h. So don’t trust a word of what he says,” she continues.

“Now why the flip? Because it was all a lie. The climate-change hoax was specifically to control this narrative, to get people fearful and anxious and scared,” she says, adding, “I mean, I would be scared, too, if I actually believed that the world was going to end.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.