CNN’s ‘Christian nationalism’ hit piece targets faith, Trump, and Charlie Kirk

A new report from CNN host Pamela Brown examining what she describes as the rise of “Christian nationalism” is drawing fierce criticism from BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales — who is disturbed by the concerted effort to discredit Christianity.

“For the past several months, I’ve been working on a special project examining the growing influence of Christian nationalism in America. If you’re not familiar, Christian nationalism is an ideology rooted in the belief that our country was founded as a Christian nation and that our laws and institutions should reflect Christian values,” Brown reported.

“I’d imagine she makes a s**t-ton more money than me to stand there and lie to the American people and try to gaslight them and try to explain to them why Christianity is evil,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

“Do I need to bring up the Pledge of Allegiance? You know, the thing that you guys are trying to get us to not say in schools because it says that dastardly word ‘under God.’ Can’t have that. And somehow this woman Pamela Brown has spent several months — several months! — just scratching her head trying to research a way to gaslight America into thinking that these basic founding principles never existed,” she continues.

“Now you might be thinking, ‘Boy, that’s sh***y.’ And it is. But I regret to inform you, it gets worse,” she adds.

The mainstream media are not only attempting to bury the Christian values our nation was founded on, but they’re attempting to make Charlie Kirk “the villain in the afterlife.”

“Now they’re like, ‘Well, his death is being used as a launching point for this evil Christianity movement,’” Gonzales says, before playing another clip of Pamela Brown explaining her “research.”

“With the assassination of Charlie Kirk last year, experts say it was a pivotal moment for the movement and an occasion where the tragedy of his loss unified Christian nationalists and the Trump administration as they honored him,” Brown reported.

In an interview Brown shared with “expert” Matthew Taylor, he claimed that the “memorial service was one of the most potent examples of this shift in our culture that we’re experiencing right now.”

Taylor went on to lament that a “large segment of American Christians are being activated by these ideas — radicalized by these ideas that say that they are the persecuted ones and that they need to stand up for Christians' rights.”

“Are you denying that Christians are constantly targeted in this country? Have you forgotten? Have you forgotten how the Biden administration actually went after Christians? Like, sir, are you living on this planet?” Gonzales asks.

“We’ve got all of these transgenders, and when they feel like they are being persecuted or oppressed, even though they’re not — it's the mental delusion — they actually go out and kill people,” she continues. “What did we do? What did we do that day?”

“I was in that stadium. … We gathered there not just to celebrate Charlie’s life, but to celebrate Jesus. That’s not radical at all,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.