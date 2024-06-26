Congress wants women FORCED into the military draft to fight its endless wars

Is the government trying to draft our daughters? After the House of Representatives passed an updated version of the National Defense Authorization Act last week, it seems the answer is a resounding “yes.”

The act allows the U.S. government to automatically register men aged 18 to 25 into the Selective Service, but the Senate Armed Forces Committee has since created a version that would extend eligibility for the draft to women starting in 2025.

The bill was approved by a 22-3 vote and is now advancing to the Senate for consideration.

“Congratulations, feminists, you fought for all this equality, you wanted to pretend like men and women were no different, and now, they want to send your sons and your daughters to die in endless wars,” Sara Gonzales says, disturbed.

While Gonzales doesn’t have any daughters of her own, only sons, she says “over my dead body will they be going to war.”

“Are you telling me that you don’t want your sons to die for transgenderism in Ukraine?” Logan Hall asks, unfortunately only half-joking.

“That is what I’m telling you,” Gonzales responds, adding, “We can’t even defend our own border here in this country, but you want me to talk about sending my son to go die for Ukraine’s border? Absolutely not.”

Hall notes that this is all happening after the government kicked its own members out of the military for refusing to inject themselves with the COVID vaccine.

“They kicked a ton of soldiers out of the army for not taking this experimental vaccine,” Hall says, adding, “they’ve put these transgender admirals in charge, they’ve alienated their fighters. It’s like what other reason would you want to do this for other than to destroy the country?”

