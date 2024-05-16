Courageous Super Bowl champ destroys Biden, abortion, in commencement speech

Courage is contagious, and Harrison Butker has it in spades.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker gave a commencement address at Benedictine College over the weekend and during his speech he laid it all on the table.

“Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder,” Butker told college students.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.”

“He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: They are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.”

“It is safe to say that over the past few years, I’ve gained the reputation for speaking my mind. I never envisioned myself, nor wanted to have this sort of a platform, but God has given it to me, so I have no other choice but to embrace it and preach more hard truths about accepting your lane and staying in it,” he finished.

“Courage is contagious,” Sara Gonzales says, blown away. “We need more of that. Much, much more of that. Please.”

