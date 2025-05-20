David Hogg OUSTED by his own party?

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg recently held the title of the vice chair of the Democratic Party — but it was short-lived.

The Democratic National Committee has now voted to void its election of Hogg and has ousted him from the position just months after he was elected. While some may be shocked by the move, there were some signs that Hogg's position wouldn't last long.

In a recent segment on Bill Maher, Hogg explained the issues he was having with the Democratic Party and his new position, telling Maher that he didn’t know if it “made sense to have the gender balance rule anymore in this day and age.”

“I want to focus on whoever’s just best at the job at this point, that’s my own view,” Hogg added.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” isn’t surprised.

“Probably because he’s really, really bad at this,” Gonzales comments. “He was 25 years old, the youngest ever, and now the Democrats are internally scrambling trying to figure out how the hell to get rid of him.”

“They love elevating young people who are unqualified for positions,” senior fellow at the Heartland Institute, Justin Haskins, says. “He must be stirring the pot in a way that they don’t like in order for him to be ousted like this.”

“And the rule thing makes no sense, because they just change the rules whenever they want,” he adds.

“They don’t ever care about procedure, they certainly don’t care about laws, so for them to come and say this is utter bunkum. He’s probably pissed the wrong person off,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden chimes in.

“Right there, he said a controversial thing and said that ‘all I’m interested in is somebody being competent,’ and you can’t say that,” he continues, adding, “You can’t say that because that is not a qualifier for you in the Democratic Party.”

