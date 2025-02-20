DC home listings SKYROCKET in the wake of federal layoffs

President Donald Trump is quite literally draining the swamp, and Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” has physical evidence.

A map of homes for sale in the D.C. area reveals that listings are skyrocketing and prices are falling as former government employees leave the city and its surrounding suburbs in droves.

Under Joe Biden, the swamp experienced “incredible growth,” says Sara: “Housing and Urban Development – they boosted that 12.7%; the Treasury grew 12%; the Energy Department grew almost 17%; the State Department grew almost 20%; the EPA grew almost 12%.”

“When I say incredible growth, I don't mean that as a good thing, by the way,” she notes.

However, as of last week, 275,000 federal workers were laid off, 75,000 of whom chose President Trump’s buyout option.

Many of these government employees, Sara explains, were touted by the Biden administration as proof of employment growth.

“That's not real growth at all. That's just our money funding what they're doing,” says Sara.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden can’t help but wonder what America would look like right now if Donald Trump hadn’t won the election and his ingenious Department of Government Efficiency didn’t exist to root out the rampant corruption.

“The country would be over,” he says, adding that what Trump and the DOGE are doing by slashing government agencies is only necessary because Democrats drove the country to a precipice with their egregious spending.

Donald Trump “was ready because he saw the writing on the wall,” says Sara, pointing to his administration’s preparedness and the speed with which they’re transforming the nation.

Marsden says that what the administration has accomplished is nothing short of miraculous. Not only did President Trump’s team run a successful campaign, which is incredibly difficult to do, but it simultaneously fought multiple lawsuits and developed the plan we’re seeing unfold more and more each day.

“This guy was operating on at least three levels,” says Marsden. “This has been absolutely brilliant.”

The rate at which the nation is turning in a positive direction is also proof of how “hamstrung” Trump was in his first term.

“There’s something about two assassination attempts” and “34 felony charges and 91 indictments ... that I think just crystallizes things for you,” says Sara.

And as for the former federal employees fleeing D.C., she has one request: “Move to California or New York or Oregon, not Texas.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.