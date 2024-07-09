Democrat CIVIL WAR: Mega donors REFUSE to support Biden campaign!

After Biden’s catastrophic debate performance highlighted his clear mental decline and the following disaster of an interview with George Stephanopoulos, some major Democrat donors are getting ready to run for the hills.

While Trump has been largely quiet despite the clear train wreck happening before America’s eyes, Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” knows why.

“You never interrupt an enemy when they’re making mistakes,” she says.

And Biden is definitely making mistakes.

One of the Biden-Harris campaign donors, Netflix’s co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings, told ABC News: “Biden is unfortunately in denial about his mental state. He needs to step aside to let a vigorous Democratic leader beat Trump.”

Hastings is not alone, with former PayPal CEO Bill Harris — who donated $620,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020 — also telling ABC News that Biden “seemed old” in the interview and will turn off voters.

After the debate, Harris founded a political action committee that is pledging $2 million “to fund a series of debates among prominent candidates to become the Democratic nominee for president if Biden steps aside.”

While the pleas from donors for the president to step down are everywhere, many are also worried that Vice President Kamala Harris would be up next — and she’s hardly the answer to the Democrats' problem.

“There’s literally millions upon millions of dollars that have been donated to the Biden-Harris campaign. The only person that can use that money is, if Joe drops out, is Kamala,” Chad Prather tells Gonzales.

“There’s a lot of big donors out there who are saying, ‘Okay, we don’t want Kamala if Joe drops out. You don’t expect us to donate again,’” he continues, adding that “the Democrat party has themselves in quite the conundrum here.”

The Democrat Party chose Kamala Harris because she was not only a Democrat but a woman of color. Essentially, she was a DEI hire.

“They’ve caught themselves in a catch-22 because they wanted a woman of color. Well, guess what: Now you can’t replace that woman of color with somebody like, say, super-white Gavin Newsom because you built everything on the fact that DEI is where it’s at these days,” Prather says.

