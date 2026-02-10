Gonzales: Olympians who hate America shouldn’t represent us

Sports used to be one of the only places you could turn to without being beaten over the head by the political opinions of others — but now it’s hard to get through a game without it.

“‘Just shut up and play.’ I thought that that was a very poignant thing that Ann Coulter said,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, pointing out that while most people are talking about the political spectacle that was the Super Bowl — the Olympics have been no better.

“Wouldn’t you know, you have all of these people, all of these Americans over there in Milan to represent our country on a world stage, and they take that opportunity to just trash their own county in press conferences as if that makes them morally superior,” she continues, before playing a clip of one Olympian bashing his own country.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess said.

“I just kind of want to do it for my friends and my family and the people that support me getting here,” he added.

“What an absolute loser,” Gonzales says. “If you don’t want to be there, don’t. You don’t have to represent our country. Like I don’t understand why you would be there representing our country if you’re not proud to represent our country.”

And Gonzales isn’t the only one taking issue with Hess’ statement.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” President Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Why are we sending America-haters to represent our country?” Gonzales asks.

“And by the way, I would love to hear from Hunter which country is better,” she adds.

