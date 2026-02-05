H1-B SCAM investigation gets more bizarre as police bodycam footage is released

In BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales’ first expose of potential H-1B visa fraud, she looked into Cubits Tech Systems business location — and was greeted by an angry man who immediately called 911 on her.

Gonzales left the property without incident, but after requesting the bodycam footage from the police after their encounter with the man, she learned that he spun an entirely different story to the cops than what actually occurred.

“Some lady, they came, and they are asking me about my company information, myself, and where is your company, 10 people are working here. All of this information they are asking I am so kind of afraid,” the man told police.

“I think some hate is going on. Something hate, something is going on,” the man continued, adding that Gonzales was full of rage as she asked him questions.

While Gonzales never once asked to go inside the house while she was speaking with the employer, he told police that she said “let me go inside” to him, and that when he closed the door, she was knocking “very loud.”

“So now you’re hearing this Oscar-worthy performance that I went up there and banged on his door, and I tried to get into his house, and I was like, ‘Where are the workers? Where are your workers?’ That’s the picture that he painted for the officers. He also said that I threatened him,” Gonzales says.

“Now I’d like to just remind you that faking an emergency call is a crime. It’s a serious crime. It refers to intentionally providing false or misleading information to emergency services such as 911 to elicit a response from police, fire, or medical personnel,” she continues.

The employer also updated the location of his business, which is now in a more legitimate office building.

However when Gonzales went to this address, all she found was an empty single room with a couple of card tables and a single chair.

“Certainly not any workers there,” she continues, asking, “Which again begs the question, where are the workers?"

