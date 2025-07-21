Human trafficking is up, prosecutions are down. Here's how to change that.

The American court system currently struggles with an overwhelming volume of human trafficking cases — which is why BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens has a plan to help them better adjudicate these horrific crimes.

“Congress has really done a great job codifying the law, criminalizing trafficking, writing great policies, 41 task forces funded through Congress awareness campaigns,” Booyens tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” “but we’ve never touched the judiciary, the Justice Department.”

“And if you look at where human trafficking is falling apart, it’s in the Justice Department,” he continues, noting that many human traffickers are released to commit the same crimes again.

That’s why Booyens set up Jaco Booyens Ministries, an anti-trafficking organization led by the Holy Spirit to help those affected by human trafficking. And an actionable idea Booyens had for his organization could make the difference these victims need to truly be helped.

“We are asking Congress to go with us and institute an Article 3 constitutional specialized human trafficking court, a federal court where if it’s a human trafficking case in your county, in your city, that the judges, the current judges are cross designated, where that case goes to a specialized human trafficking court where the judges know what they’re doing,” Booyens explains.

“You don’t have Comey’s daughter representing or building the case. You have an actual prosecutor that understands human trafficking. They get monitored. They’re appointed and confirmed,” he continues.

And a change is needed, as many traffickers plea down to other charges and don’t face repercussions for their crimes.

“Tens of thousands of people are trafficked in America every year. We’ve only had 148 federal prosecutions in the last five years,” he says, adding, “Prosecutions are going down, trafficking is going up.”

“Every other felony,” he continues, “outside of human trafficking on a federal level and a state level, guess what the number is of prosecutions?"

"92%.”

