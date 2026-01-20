ICE raids were fine under Obama — what happened?

As Democrats continue to cause mass hysteria surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they also appear to forget what their beliefs were in 2008, when President Obama was the one sending out ICE agents on raids.

“Let’s get in the time traveling machine. Let’s go back in time to just some years ago under the Obama administration in Chicago where CNN of all places, CNN actually did a ride along with ICE,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains.

“And you will notice something about this report, this special report ride along, is that it’s actually very positive for ICE,” she adds.

The report tastefully shows ICE arresting illegal immigrants, who are shockingly not being harassed by protesters.

“There’s no signs about ICE. There’s no one coming over blowing their whistles. There’s no one following journalists. There’s no one following CNN and going, ‘ICE is here. Don’t come out. ICE,’” Gonzales comments, surprised.

“It was all totally fine until ‘orange man bad.’ It was all fine. Now I would also like to just remind all of these leftists who apparently need a reminder that it was fine when Obama was doing it, it was fine when Obama was doing it,” she says.

In 2025, there were 605,000 deportations under President Trump and 1.9 million self-deportations for a total of 2.5 million deportations. Under Barack Obama, there were over three million deportations.

“Now President Trump, I believe, will at the end of his second term, of course, he will have more deportations than Barack Obama. But as it stands now, Barack Obama sent out more than three million people. Actually more than his predecessor George W. Bush,” Gonzales explains.

“This was one of the things that he was very strong on and very unapologetic on,” she continues, before playing a clip of Obama explaining his position.

“We’ve had five million undocumented workers come over the borders since George Bush took office. It has become an extraordinary problem, and the reason the American people are concerned is because they are seeing their own economic position slip away,” Obama said on CNN in 2008.

“And often times, employers are exploiting these undocumented workers. They’re not paying the minimum wage. They’re not observing worker safety laws. As president, I will make sure that we finally have the kind of border security that we need. That’s step number one,” he continued.

“Step number two is to take on employers. Right now, an employer has more of a chance of getting hit by lightning than be prosecuted for hiring an undocumented worker. That has to change. They have to be held accountable,” he added.

“The Barack Obama in 2008 that said illegals need to go home and employers should be penalized for employing illegals would never get elected in today’s Democrat Party,” Gonzales comments, adding, “Never. Never. That’s how far the Democrats have shifted on this, that’s how far they’ve gone.”

