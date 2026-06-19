JD Vance shuts down the ladies of ‘The View’ with simple facts

JD Vance proved once again that unlike the left, the right is not afraid to step into the lion’s den when he sat down with the panel of "The View" — who of course took the opportunity to claim President Trump was in cahoots with Jeffrey Epstein.

“They were best friends for about a decade,” host Ana Navarro claimed.

“And remember he signed that Transparency Act under duress when some Republican women, congresswomen like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, did not give in to his pressure of not signing. He brought Lauren Boebert into the Situation Room to pressure her into caving on not voting for that bill,” she continued.

“Let me respond to that,” Vance replied. “So number one is yes, Donald Trump — he said this — he knew Jeffrey Epstein back in the 1980s. He also threw Jeffrey Epstein out of his club when he found out he was a creep and reported him to the police.”

“That’s something that the media often misses when it reports the story. They tell the fact that they knew each other in the '80s, which the president himself admits. They ignore the fact that he narced on him to the police and led ultimately to Jeffrey Epstein’s downfall," he calmly explained.

“It all tracks if you’re paying attention,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“‘They were best friends for a time period,’” she mocks, before pulling up a photo of Epstein and Bill Clinton posing together.

“They look thick as thieves here. Oh, oops. That’s the wrong best friend,” she jokes.

“They always forget that relationship,” she adds.

Gonzales also points out that Whoopi Goldberg was silent throughout the exchange.

“Whoopi didn’t have anything to say there, I guess, because remember she was in the Epstein files. She wanted to borrow Jeffrey Epstein’s jet for personal reasons. She needed a plane to get to Monaco,” Gonzales says.

However, while Whoopi was silent, Ana Navarro wasn’t giving up.

“Let’s just be truthful and transparent here,” she argued. “They didn’t just know each other; they were incredibly close friends.”

“He reported him to the police,” Vance responded. “That’s what I’m saying. That is objectively true.”

“‘They didn’t just know each other,’” Gonzales mocks again, joking that they were “to the level” where Trump could ask Epstein to “borrow his private plane.”

“Oh, wait. That’s your co-host sitting next to you,” she adds.

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