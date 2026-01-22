Liberals tout study claiming illegal immigrants commit less crime than Americans — forget that they're here illegally

Liberals are incredibly excited about a recent study that accuses American-born U.S. citizens of committing more crimes than illegal immigrants — but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales thinks they’re getting a little ahead of themselves.

“First of all, actually, 100% of them, if they’re here illegally, 100% of them are criminals already. But I digress,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”



“This is a talking point that they keep putting out there intentionally,” she adds, before playing clips of several prominent liberals, like Sunny Hostin from “The View,” making this claim.

In one clip, Hostin happily repeats the line, saying, “Undocumented immigrants are much less likely to have committed crimes than American citizens. American citizens commit more crimes than anyone who is undocumented.”

As she finishes her sentence, the crowd erupts in applause.

“Use your brains,” Gonzales scoffs.

The study these liberals are citing is from Northwestern and reads, “Using incarceration rates as a proxy for crime, a team of economists analyzed 150 years of U.S. Census data and found immigrants were consistently less likely to be incarcerated than people born in the U.S. They also found beginning in 1960, the incarceration gap widened such that immigrants today are 60% less likely to be incarcerated than the U.S.-born.”

“Let’s say it’s 1% of these people committing more crime than they already committed when they entered here illegally. Who cares if it’s 1%? It’s crime that we don’t need to have. But, like, when you start looking at their argument, it completely falls apart. We’re not under an obligation to take in any criminals,” Gonzales comments.

“Just let them flood in en masse because a Northwestern study said that they commit less crime,” she mocks.

“It’s so stupid,” she continues. “But this is the kind of thing that the mainstream media and all of these leftist hacks keep pushing. ‘Well, but like, only some of them are criminals.’”

