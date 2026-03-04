Liberals would rather stand with terrorists and dictators than Trump

President Trump carried out one of the most consequential military operations in recent history, killing 40 of Iran’s leaders along with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — but the media and liberals would rather stand with Iran.

“It’s very clear what side the Democrats and the mainstream media stand on. And it’s not America’s side, and it’s not on the side of freedom either,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“I unequivocally oppose this war of choice and everyone should. And the bottom line, when it comes down to it, is that if we want to stop Donald Trump with this random decision that he has arrived at, then Congress must act, and Congress must act immediately,” former Vice President Kamala Harris told Fox following the president’s actions.

“The American people do not want our sons and daughters to go into this unauthorized war of choice, and I unequivocally oppose it,” she added.

“It is so disingenuous from the woman who was the vice president in an administration that was perfectly fine continuing the Russia-Ukraine war. I mean, we funded it. We gave them weapons. We did everything we could to continue that war under her administration,” Gonzales says.

“In fact, remember, there were moments where there could have been a negotiation, and she and Joe Biden or whoever the hell was pulling his puppet strings said, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t negotiate. We will keep funding this forever.’ So I don’t want to hear it from her,” she continues.

But it’s not just Harris that Gonzales takes issue with.

“I don’t want to hear it from the Democrats. I mean, Barack Obama was the king of dropping bombs without getting authorization. So I’m just not going to be lectured to by the likes of Kamala Harris,” Gonzales says, pointing out that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) also publicly sided with Iran.

“You cannot ‘free’ people by killing them and destroying their country,” Tlaib wrote in a post on X.



“A terrorist who is in our country actually serving in Congress sided with the Ayatollah?” Gonzales says, adding, “I’m so shocked.”

