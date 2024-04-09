Lizzo’s response to 'I QUIT' Instagram post has Blaze hosts LOLing (don’t read if you’re offended by fat jokes)

American rapper and singer Lizzo is apparently not quitting the music industry after all.

On March 29, the musician ragefully took to social media to declare that she had had it up to here with the haters and would be quitting.

Perhaps she was just having a moment, because a few days later, she returned to Instagram to announce that she didn’t mean "quit" in the literal sense.

“I want to make this video because I just need to clarify, when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people.”

“Why is she doing this in this outfit?” laughs Sara, referencing the star’s provocative blue swimsuit she chose to don while giving her “never mind, I don’t quit” speech.

“They make these statements, and they've just not got the courage of their conviction,” says Matthew Marsden. “They go, ‘Oh you know what, actually I'm making millions of dollars out of this, so I'm not going to quit.”’

“She did it all along for attention. Everyone knew she wasn’t gonna quit,” says Sara, adding that it’s frightening that “this is one of [Gen Z’s] role models.”

“I don't know about role model, but she's certainly a model that rolls,” giggles Marsden.

“When you said it was big news, I didn't know how ginormous the news was,” adds Jason Buttrill.

“To be fair, I don’t fat shame people who are not flaunting their fatness in my face,” acknowledges Sara. “As a former fatty, I appreciate someone who is like, ‘I know I’m overweight, and I'm trying to work on it.’ What I don't appreciate is someone who is like, ‘Look at me, look at all the rolls; you should be proud to look like this.'”

To hear more of the conversation (i.e., fat jokes), watch the clip below.

