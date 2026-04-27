Mamdani’s ‘tax the rich’ stunt backfires as billionaires push back

New York City Democrat mayor Zohran Mamdani’s latest political stunt has wealthy investors signaling they may rethink their commitments to the once-flourishing city — just as BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales predicted.

“They’re not going to just sit there and take it. They’re going to do something about that. What do you think these millionaires that don’t even live there full-time are going to do?” she asks, showing a video Mamdani released revealing his plans for the rich.

“When I ran for mayor, I said I was going to tax the rich. Well, today, we’re taxing the rich. I’m thrilled to announce we’ve secured a pied-a-terre tax, the first in New York’s history. This is an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million whose owners do not live full-time in the city,” Mamdani explained in a promotional video.

And they’re not happy — especially billionaire Ken Griffin.

Mamdani “doxxed” the CEO of Citadel in his video, pointing out the location of his apartment.

“I don’t think this should come as a shock to anyone. He wasn’t very happy about being name-checked in this little, you know, ad. And so, Ken Griffin now is pushing back after Mamdani featured ... his $238 million penthouse in the tax-the-rich video,” Gonzales explains, pointing out that in a letter to Citadel’s employees, the COO subtly hinted at a possible re-evaluation of its New York City investment.

“Because you see, as the story goes, he was planning on investing $6 billion into a development project. And now he’s like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if I want to do that. I don’t know if I want to continue investing my money in a city that just wants to tax me into oblivion,’” she continues.

“Who could have possibly predicted that that would be the final result of Zohran Mamdani just trying to get the rich to pay for all of his free stuff, which as we know isn’t even free? So, things are not going well on that front,” she adds.

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