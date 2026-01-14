Migrant welfare recipients called out for funding TERROR GROUPS overseas with taxpayer dollars

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is warning that the federal government is about to crack down on migrant welfare recipients who send money overseas — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is shocked that it was ever allowed in the first place.

“And from now on, anyone who wires money out from one of these money service businesses has to check a box saying whether they are on public assistance. And if you are on public assistance, we are going to start pushing that you cannot wire money out of the country,” Bessent told Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

“Well, what if they lie and they don’t tell us they’re on public assistance?” Ingraham asked. “That’s a crime, lying on a federal form.”



“We’re going to follow it up, and we are going to push that you can no longer do that. The American people, our generosity has been taken advantage of,” he responded.

“Our generosity is funding al-Shabaab and Iranian interests. ... This is really bad,” Ingraham chimed in.

“The money is supposed to go for alleged asylum seekers and their families and children, and if you were wiring the money out of the country, one of two things must be true: You are getting too much money and your benefits should be cut, or you are part of this conspiracy,” Bessent said firmly.

“If the federal taxpayers are paying for you to live here, you’re not allowed to send their money. It’s not even your money. Their money, my money, you’re not allowed to send overseas. That should not be controversial at all,” Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“If you are so broke that you need taxpayer dollars, you are not allowed to send it overseas. You’re not allowed to send it to your family overseas. You’re not allowed to send it to terror groups overseas. You’re not allowed to send it to anybody overseas,” she continues.

And the amount of immigrants receiving benefits from taxpaying American citizens is not a small number.

“You’ve got over half of immigrant-headed households that receive cash, food, medical care, or housing benefits from taxpayers. Over half, according to the Center for Immigration Studies,” Gonzales says.

“We know that over half of these people are taking more than they are bringing to the table,” she continues, pointing out that money sent or brought back by migrants is “almost three times as much as global foreign aid.”

“Look at that chart: 822 billion versus 288 billion in foreign aid. ... This is just these people coming here, taking from us, and then sending it back home or sending it to their favorite terror group,” she adds.

