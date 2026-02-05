Is THIS murdered child in the files? The wild Epstein conspiracy that MAY be true

The latest Epstein document dump not only exposed some shady characters, but it may give “conspiracy theorists” the ammo and evidence they need to prove their theories aren’t theories at all — but that they might just be the truth.

In photo evidence released by the Department of Justice, a framed photo from Epstein’s home of him with a young girl, whose face is redacted, is featured. The girl is perched on his shoulders, wearing an outfit that looks eerily similar to one JonBenet Ramsey wore.

“Also of note is that she went missing around the same time the pictures were taken, according to pictures of Epstein at the time. But here’s where it gets really, really strange. ‘Cause again, you could just say like, ‘OK, like, she was the only blonde girl in America who wore a jumper like that at the time,’” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“But there’s another picture that the DOJ accidentally left unredacted that’s floating around in the internet ... this is literally just like a glamour shot picture, photo, that was on Jeffrey Epstein’s wall,” she continues.

The face of the young girl is redacted, but the golden blonde hair spills out around her, and her tiny hands reflect the age she once was.

“My question though is, like, who is that girl, and is the DOJ doing their best not to just protect victims but to potentially match these photos with potential unsolved crimes, unsolved mysteries? I would like to know,” Gonzales says.

“I don’t need to know who that person is if it is a person who is alive and was, you know, trafficked and doesn’t want their information out there. But if there's a missing cold case, we should know. We should know that the DOJ is at least taking steps to identify who this is and whether or not they need to alert authorities from a separate case,” she continues.

Gonzales also pulls out a photo of JonBenet Ramsey where a woman in the background resembles Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Now again, I get like there’s a million people that could look maybe a little bit similar to Ghislaine Maxwell, but there’s also a loose tie. Maxwell and the Ramsey family were both represented by the same law firm,” Gonzales says.

One woman even posted a video of herself on social media showing a comment she received on Instagram regarding Maxwell and Ramsey.

“My daughter was in several pageants with Jon Bonet & they were pageant pals,” the comment begins, misspelling Ramsey’s name. “I don’t know about this exact Pic, but we saw Maxwell on the circuit often, she would hang out with the Mom’s & girls.”

“Makes sense. If you are going to traffic young children, your greatest hits would probably be at pageants where there are a bunch of young girls who are dressing up and putting makeup on and getting pretty,” Gonzales comments.

“I mean, it’s disgusting,” she adds.

