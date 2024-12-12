Leftists ATTACK Nancy Mace! Will liberals start another civil war?

Rep. Nancy Mace made waves when she stood up against allowing Representative-elect Sarah McBride — a biological man who identifies as a woman — to use the women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill.



Mace also drafted resolution H.R. 1579 with the goal of prohibiting members, officers, and employees of the House from using spaces meant for the opposite sex.

Now she’s been assaulted by 33-year-old James McIntyre, a pro-trans activist, on Capitol grounds.

“I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine. The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your t*ans violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO. #HoldTheLine,” Mace wrote in a post on X.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “There has been all sorts of political violence against conservative leaders and in opposition to conservative ideology, and it just continues ramping up.”

And Gonzales isn’t wrong, as the leftist violence over the past four years — beginning with the Black Lives Matter riots to protest the death of George Floyd — has not been squashed.

On March 5, 2023, a coalition of Marxist activists protested the construction of a police training facility in Atlanta.

“They had all of these violent confrontations with police, they vandalized property, they set a bunch of fires. This resulted in like $19.65 million in damage. It’s just insane amounts of damage. Insurance costs rose for the construction, it was like $400,000 more, $1.2 million spent in legal fees,” Gonzales explains.

In July 2024, when leftists were fearmongering Project 2025, the self-proclaimed “gay furry hackers," known as SiegedSec, hacked the Heritage Foundation in retaliation.

“They called the hack job 'Op Trans Rights' and leaked passwords, email addresses, full names of the Heritage Foundation’s website users,” Gonzales explains, noting that following the incident, an Alaskan man was arrested for threatening U.S. Supreme Court justices and their family members.

“How many times is it going to take for us to understand we are dealing with complete crazy people who honestly want us all dead?” Gonzales asks, adding, “We can’t forget how they tried to ultimately destroy this country and just descend us into complete and total freaking chaos by killing our political candidate.”

