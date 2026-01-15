Protesters stand with Renee Good by repeating their bizarre ritual from Trump’s 2024 victory

Protests continue to rage across the nation for Renee Good — the 37-year-old woman who was lethally shot by an ICE officer on January 7 after she struck him with her vehicle while intentionally impeding a federal immigration enforcement operation.

Some liberal activists — particularly women — are showing their solidarity with Good and opposition to President Trump and ICE by recycling the stunt they pulled in 2024 following Donald Trump’s presidential victory over Kamala Harris.

Shortly after the election, a trend went viral on social media where women shaved their heads in protest of what they perceived as the beginning of a dictatorship. Now they’re doing the same thing for Renee Good — buzzing all their hair off because that somehow sticks it to the man.

“These people are psychotic,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

And they’re also not the smartest. Sara plays a video of one woman participating in the head-shaving trend, dubbed “Shave for Renee,” except her social media caption reads: “We watched Renee Cook get brutally gunned down by ICE.”

“This dumbass is shaving her own head over someone whose name she doesn’t even know,” Sara laughs.

And to the people who are still perpetuating the narrative that Renee Good didn’t hit the ICE officer with her SUV, Sara corrects them: “He was actually struck by the vehicle and suffered internal bleeding to his torso, according to DHS.”

A Fox News article confirms that Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who shot Good, discovered in the hospital that he had internal bleeding — a stark contrast to Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey’s statement that Ross “walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips.”

“But please, keep shaving your heads so we know who all the Looney Tunes are. It’s actually a very good indicator,” Sara scoffs.

To see the head-shaving video protesting the death of “Renee Cook” and to hear more of Sara’s scathing commentary, watch the video below.

