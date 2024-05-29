Robert De Niro tapped by Biden to spread fear; says our ‘government will perish’ under Trump

Biden isn’t known for his excellent decision making, which is why it’s not surprising his administration would hold a press conference outside Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan.

Not only was the choice a strange one, but the press conference was held while closing arguments were set to begin — and featured actor Robert De Niro.

The press conference also featured two police officers who were at the Capitol on January 6, Harry Dunn, who Sara Gonzales notes is a “known perjurer,” and Michael Fanone.

“Under Trump this kind of government will perish from the earth. I don’t mean to scare you, no, no, wait. Maybe I do mean to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted,” De Niro warned.

“And elections? Forget about it. That’s over, that’s done. If he gets in I can tell you right now, he will never leave. He will never leave,” he continued. “That’s why I’ve joined the Biden-Harris campaign, because the only way to preserve our freedoms and hold on to our humanity is to vote for Joe Biden for president.”

“You’re a liar,” Gonzales says, disturbed.

Harry Dunn also used the opportunity to spread fear, telling the audience, “The fight for a lot of us didn’t end on January 6. That evening when we went home, the fight still continues now. What happened that day was an attempt to overthrow an election.”

“Donald Trump is the greatest threat to our democracy, and the safety of communities across the country today. He has encouraged and continued to encourage political violence. We’ve been called traitors just today, we were all called traitors on January 6 for doing our job.”

Gonzales and Jaco Booyens are shocked by the display.

“Of course they’ll pull Robert De Niro. It’s the true deplorables that will stand there, and that press conference was about as dismal as a Joe Biden campaign trail,” Booyens says.

“These grandiose terms, ‘He’ll never leave,’ it’s scare tactics. And unfortunately, some Americans buy it,” he adds.

