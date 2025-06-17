Sanctuary cities beware: Mass deportations ahead

Democrats are up in arms after President Donald Trump has threatened to send ICE into sanctuary cities and start deporting illegal aliens en masse — which he explained on Truth Social in signature Trump fashion.

“Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History …” Trump began in a post on Truth Social.

“ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History,” he continued.

“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside,” he added, before calling these cities the “core of the Democrat Power Center.”

While Republicans are on board, Democrats continue to push the idea that illegal immigrants are at the heart of America, which they say would not be what it is without them.

“It seems like we have this big lie that’s being told in our country that our economy cannot function without the participation of these people in it,” Texas Rep. Mitch Little (R) tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And to that, I just say, let’s find out,” he adds.

But it’s not just the illegal immigrants whom Little takes issue with.

“I’m also very concerned about the ongoing participation of China in our higher education,” he explains. “This is not really a place for us to be making exceptions.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.