Sara Gonzales goes to ‘mentally ill’ Texas Democrat Convention — gets booted after confronting Talarico supporters

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales infiltrated the Texas Democrat convention in Corpus Christi — and it was every bit as insane as she expected.

First, Gonzales was not allowed any press credentials because of her views.

Then, she quickly found a Planned Parenthood booth where they were handing out free Plan B.

“They gave me not one, but two free Plan B’s because they hate babies in the womb and they love killing them. This is really disgusting stuff,” Gonzales says, before throwing the Plan B in the trash and saying, “They do the same to babies.”

Gonzales also spoke to some attendees, asking one woman, who was wearing a mask, what positions of James Talarico’s she supported the most.

When the woman refused to answer, Gonzales ventured, “Have you thought about maybe removing the mask? It’s 2026.”

The woman then pulled down her mask, got in Gonzales' face, breathed heavily, and said, “I have chronic Epstein-Barr virus. Would you like it?”

“The masks don’t work, ma’am,” Gonzales replied. “Thank you for trying to give me a virus. Lovely people.”

Gonzales then approached another woman who was wearing an “I’m a Talafreako” shirt.

“What of James Talarico’s policies do you support the most?” Gonzales asked.

“The fact that he is a real Christian as opposed to a pseudo-Christian,” the woman replied.

“Have you heard the quote of his where he said he hates Christianity?” Gonzales asked.

The woman answered that “no,” she hadn’t, because he’s a minister.

“Somebody probably misquoted him. They do that all the time,” she added.

Gonzales also came face-to-face with another Talarico supporter, who claimed he didn’t care that Talarico’s friend, South Texan congressional candidate and musician Bobby Pulido, used to perform on stage with a bandmate who was convicted of indecent contact with an 8-year-old.

“I don’t care about his friend,” the man told Gonzales.

“You don’t care that he’s parading his convicted pedophile friend around on stage,” Gonzales replied, shocked.

“No, not really,” the man replied.

“He raped an 8-year-old girl,” Gonzales says, before the man tried to claim that Republicans are also guilty of pedophilia.

“I’m saying all pedophiles are bad and we should all agree, not just say, ‘But what about other pedophiles?’” she replied.

After even more insane interactions, Gonzales was then kicked out of the event for “agitating” the crowd.

“We were just standing there. We were told that many people told them we were agitating,” she says. “He brought two cops with him. I think one of them was trans, which really tracks with this mentally ill Democrat convention.”

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