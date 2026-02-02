Sara Gonzales slams Don Lemon after arrest: ‘Nobody is above the law’

Don Lemon made it clear when he was an anchor on CNN that “nobody is above the law,” but he likely wasn’t considering that neither is he.

“Don, you should have listened to your own warnings,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” Lemon was arrested by federal agents over his alleged role in the anti-ICE church protest in Minnesota.

Now, she explains that Don “is playing the victim.”

“It’s all very dramatic,” Gonzales says, reading a statement from Lemon’s lawyer, which claimed, “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.”

“A little odd, considering most of his career he sat behind a desk and turned his nose up at everyone. So, I’d say it’s a little different,” Gonzales says.

Don’s lawyer’s statement continues, “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.”

“There seems to be so many people, including Don’s lawyer, who doesn’t understand what the First Amendment is,” Gonzales comments.

“What do you think you were doing storming a damn church and terrorizing congregants in the church? Like, are they secretly in power? Do they hold any power?” she asks.

“No, of course not,” she answers herself. “They’re just trying to worship at their church. So, thank you for pointing out once again that this is not a case of First Amendment rights. Now, clearly, they’ve both demonstrated — Don and his lawyer — that they have no clue what the First Amendment is.”

Gonzales notes that Lemon appears to believe that “freedom of the press” is the same thing as “freedom of speech.”

“Maybe, Don, go talk to your friends over at the Committee to Protect Journalists, who literally gives legal advice. They give legal advice. Let me give you some of their quick tips and recommendations,” she says.

“When covering demonstrations, protests, and campaign or political events, make sure you know in advance what restrictions are in place regarding the public’s right to access, and whether there are any curfew or other restrictions in place,” reads the first bullet written by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“Do not trespass on private property to gather news; do not cross police lines at crime scenes; comply with location restrictions and barriers, absent exigent circumstances,” another bullet reads.

“Maintain neutrality when covering events. For example, do not join crowd chants or wear clothing with slogans related to the events you are covering,” a third point explains.

“You don’t fan the flames or join in on the fun,” Gonzales says. “Does that sound like what Don Lemon did?”

