Sara Gonzales’ viral H-1B exposés spark MORE action as JD Vance declares ‘a lot of fraud’ in the system

BlazeTV host and investigative journalist Sara Gonzales has been rolling out viral video after viral video exposing alleged widespread H-1B visa abuses in Texas.

Her investigations into alleged “sham” companies, empty offices/mailboxes listed as worksites, and “H-1B only” job ads have led to quick government responses.

In January, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered an immediate halt on all new H-1B visa petitions by Texas state agencies and public universities (through May 2027), citing abuse that displaces American workers. Shortly after, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched probes into at least three North Texas companies suspected of running fake operations to sponsor H-1B workers.

In April, the Department of Justice fined Compunnel Software Group Inc. $313,420 for posting job ads that specified “H-1B visa only” after Sara exposed one of these discriminatory recruiter ads.

And now, Sara says, “JD Vance is involved.”

Last month, the White House launched the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, with Vice President JD Vance serving as chair.

This initiative, Sara says, “is going to include H-1Bs.”

She then plays a clip from Vance’s April 14 Turning Point USA speech in Georgia, where he stated that there is “a lot of fraud in the H-1B system,” accused Big Tech of taking advantage of the program, and called on Congress to codify the Trump administration’s reforms that have already cut new H-1B approvals by 90%.

While Sara is “extremely grateful for everything that the Trump administration has done with trying to curb what is very obviously an invasion,” the progress that’s happened is just a “first step,” she says.

From high registration numbers and unchecked renewals to the $100,000 fee loopholes and continued mass sponsorships by Big Tech, Sara says “there is more work to be done.”

“If there is a scam, if there is a fraud to be had within the system, the folks in Hyderabad are going to sniff it right out, and they’re going to get on top of it. So, Congress needs to act on this,” she urges. “We need a new plan because this is still broken and not working.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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