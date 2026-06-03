Democratic Virginia AG to take over case against trans-identifying sex offender accused of exposing himself at school

Jay Jones, the radical Democratic attorney general of Virginia, will take over the case against a registered, repeat sex offender accused of exposing himself to girls and women in a school locker room.

Richard Kenneth Cox, 59, was initially registered as a sex offender in 1998 after he was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child. The Tier III sex offender was convicted of possessing obscene material with a minor in 2007. Cox was also convicted for failing to register as a sex offender, once in 2007 and again in 2021.

'The statute is therefore void for vagueness.'

Cox admitted in a letter written to a judge in 1992 that he had “sexual problems.” A few years later, in a separate letter, he stated that he was aware that he experienced “compulsions to expose myself in public places,” WJLA previously reported.

He is facing over 20 charges related to allegations that he exposed his naked body in a female locker room at a Washington-Liberty High School pool on Oct. 21, 2024. The charges include indecent exposure, sex offender on school or day-care property, and sex offender loitering near school/day care/park/playground.

Outside of regular school hours, the Washington-Liberty High School pool is open to the public.

Cox, who goes by the name Riki Cox, has claimed to identify as a female. The school district's policy allows individuals to use the locker room that they believe aligns with their so-called gender identity.

RELATED: 'Like they are some kind of freak': Sex offender posing as woman allegedly exposes himself in school locker rooms

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“My civil rights as a transgender person allow me to use a public facility, including restrooms and changing rooms that identify as my gender,” Cox told law enforcement authorities in Nov. 2024.

On March 12, Arlington County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Lopez granted Cox’s request to dismiss his case. The judge agreed with Cox’s claim that the Virginia law under which he was charged is vague under the 14th Amendment.

The judge was referring to Virginia Code § 18.2-370.2(B), which states, “Every adult who is convicted of an offense prohibiting proximity to children when the offense occurred on or after July 1, 2000, shall as part of his sentence be forever prohibited from loitering within 100 feet of the premises of any place he knows or has reason to know is a primary, secondary or high school.”

Lopez concluded that “loitering” was not clearly defined and that the statute lacks standards to guide enforcement.

“The statute is therefore void for vagueness,” Lopez wrote.

RELATED: 2 boys were filmed by a girl in the boys' school locker room. The school punished the BOYS.

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Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti’s office appealed the judge’s decision, and the Court of Appeals accepted the case. Now, AG Jones, who previously fantasized about the death of a Republican and his children, will represent the commonwealth in the case.

Separately, Cox was convicted in February for possessing child pornography, which police said they found on his phone and on a memory device when he was arrested in Dec. 2024 for charges related to the exposure case.

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