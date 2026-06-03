Male brandishes gun amid spat with victim at Florida park, opens fire after victim grabs own gun. But victim is better shot.

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, said they're actively investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday at Derbyshire Park.

Officers initially responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound, police said, adding that officers during the investigation determined the shooting occurred at Derbyshire Park.

At this time, the motive for the encounter remains unclear, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

Preliminary findings indicate an adult male and an adult female met and parked together at the park when a male they did not know approached them, police said.

When a disagreement occurred between the individuals, the male who approached the couple allegedly brandished a firearm, police said.

The male victim then grabbed his own gun and demanded the unknown male leave the area, police said.

The unknown male began walking away but soon turned and fired multiple rounds, striking the male victim, police said.

But the male victim returned fire, striking the unknown male, police said.

Following the exchange of gunfire, the male victim as well as the female he was with drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Responding officers found the other male dead in the park, police said.

Officials said investigators have identified all parties involved. At this time, the motive for the encounter remains unclear, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

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Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The identities of the involved parties are being withheld while detectives continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

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