Supreme Court gives Republicans a BIG boost in Alabama for midterm redistricting

Republicans just got another victory at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The highest court in the land approved the redistricted congressional map for Alabama in a 6-3 decision released late on Tuesday evening. All three liberal justices dissented.

'Our message to communities remains the same — the best way to express dissent is by showing up at the ballot box this election season.'

One of Alabama's majority-black districts will be eliminated by the new map.

The dissent, written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, accused the majority justices of "unleashing chaos" with the decision, likely confusing voters at this late stage in the election season.

"Just as Alabama doubled down on racial discrimination, the Court today doubles down on chaos," Sotomayor claimed. "Because I choose to defend the rule of law and the right of all Alabamians to participate equally in democracy, I respectfully dissent."

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement in support of the decision.

"The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed what I have said all along, and that is that Alabama knows our state, our people, and our districts best," she wrote. "Today's decision is a win for the people of Alabama and our elections."

Democrats were outraged over the decision.

"The Supreme Court has now confirmed that there is no longer a Voting Rights Act in America, and states are essentially free to discriminate against minority voters with no consequences," said Rep. Shomari Figures (D-Ala.), whose district was eliminated by the redistricting.

"Once again, the right-wing Supreme Court has put its blatant partisanship on full display, allowing Alabama Republicans to change the rules in the eleventh hour and use a racist congressional map that federal courts have found — on two separate occasions — intentionally discriminates against Black Alabama voters," read a statement from Rep. Terri Sewell, a Democrat from Alabama.

RELATED: Federal court strikes down Alabama redistricting effort — GOP to APPEAL at Supreme Court

"This is just the latest in a pattern of outrageous Supreme Court decisions that help Republicans desperately cling to power ahead of the midterm elections while diluting Black voices and erasing decades of hard-fought civil rights progress," Sewell added.

She went on to accuse Republicans of taking America "back to the Jim Crow era," an accusation that was repeated by the NAACP.

"This is a Court that is stripping Black voters of power and voice at a speed that would put Jim Crow jurists to shame," said Kristen Clarke, general counsel of the NAACP. "Our message to communities remains the same — the best way to express dissent is by showing up at the ballot box this election season."

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