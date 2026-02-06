Separation of mosque and state? Islam invades Texas school

The ACLU has long tried to keep the separation of church and state when it comes to Christianity in public schools, and now BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is calling on them to have the same energy when it comes to Islam.

“If you try to teach Christianity, if you try to preach the Bible inside the schools, they are right there to tell you how there has to be a separation of church and state. And I’m just wondering, I’m wondering if we will hear the same outrage from the ACLU on this next story,” she says.

“I’m wondering if the ACLU is going to have the same level of outrage when Islam starts invading schools because it’s happening guys. It’s happening here in Texas,” she adds.

Gonzales reports that specifically it’s happening at Wylie East High School in Texas, where a high school student and president of the High School Republicans named Marco witnessed some concerning events taking place at his school.

“Today there was an organization called Why Islam? And they were giving hijabs to girls throughout the high school, and they were giving out Qurans, and they also had pamphlets about Sharia law and other Islamic things, and they were giving out these bags,” Marco explained, noting that it occurred during lunch.

“The school did put out a statement and what they said was the group was unauthorized by the school. The school didn’t know it,” Gonzales explains, before reading a statement the school released in response.

“If proper protocols had been followed, this incident would not have occurred. We take that very seriously. Mistakes were made, and we take full responsibility. We are actively addressing the lapses and reviewing our internal procedures and staff oversight related to student clubs and guest approvals to ensure incidents like this do not happen again,” the statement from Wylie ISD read.

The student club that set this up was the Wylie East Muslim Student Association, which had posted a graphic on its Instagram celebrating World Hijab Day. In the caption, the group claimed some of the goals of the “event” were to “educate people about Islam and the purpose of the hijab” and “to get non-Muslim women to try on hijab for a day.”

While the statement released by Wylie ISD condemned the events that occurred, Gonzales points out that the principal of the high school celebrated World Hijab Day by wearing one herself — which she posted on Instagram.

“I just have a hard time believing that the principal that did that is the same principal who [said], ‘This was just an oopsies. ... It was just an error. It won’t happen again.’ That doesn’t track. Now I’m sure the ACLU will get right on this, right? They’re going to be very outraged that all of these Christian students had to deal with this,” Gonzales says.

“I’m sure they’re going to be screaming about the separation of church and state,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.