SHOCKING college campus reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is among those mourning the loss of Charlie Kirk, and of his qualities that she admired, one of the most important was that he was “a good man.”

“A far better person than I am,” Gonzales says.

Which is why she finds the reaction from the left — the vitriol, the accusations, the slander — even more disturbing.

“How did we end up with a situation where this 22-year-old kid who went to a public university in Utah, who seemed to be, he came from a good family, he got a scholarship, he was very bright — how did someone like that come to hate so much?” Gonzales asks.

“And then I’m looking at all of these videos that I’m about to show you, this reaction from college campuses in the state of Texas ... and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s no wonder we’re at where we’re at now. It’s no wonder that Charlie was killed for his opposing views. It’s no wonder there is so much hate in society, because we are walking around sending our children to breeding grounds for hate and indoctrination and radical ideology,” she explains.

Gonzales then pulls up a video recorded at UT Austin after Charlie Kirk was shot, where students were asked in man-on-the-street-style interviews if they heard about the shooting and how they felt.

“Charlie Kirk got shot and killed today. We’re just getting people’s opinions,” the interviewer says. “How do you feel about that?”

“Girl, someone had to do it,” a college girl responds. “That’s how I feel at this point in time.”

Another young woman responded, “I try not to get all pulled up into that, but he was a misogynist. He was a disgusting person with disgusting beliefs.”

“So, if you had a magical wand, a magical button that you could press and keep him from being assassinated, would you press that?” the interviewer asks.

“No,” she responds.

Gonzales is disgusted.

“Again, what reason do you have for continuing to send your children to these indoctrination camps? These would be their peers. This is who’s going to higher education now,” she says, noting that similar responses were recorded at Texas Tech.

In this particular recording, a girl recorded some of her classmates who were sharing the news that Charlie had just gotten shot.

“And the glee on their faces, the smiles that they wore thinking about another human being potentially being assassinated is — it makes me sick to my stomach seeing all of this from all of these young people,” Gonzales says.

“They have their entire lives ahead of them,” she continues, adding, “and they are already choosing hate and evil.”

