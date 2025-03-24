Has DEI already KILLED Disney's new 'Snow White' remake?

The long-awaited release of Disney’s new “Snow White” remake has turned out to be a massive disappointment, as ahead of the box-office opening, it had the worst Rotten Tomatoes score for a Disney live-action remake.

Before it’s official release, the critic score was 46%.

One of the top critics, Otis Henderson, wrote, “I had high hopes that 'Snow White' would make me happy; instead, this dopey remake made me sleepy and grumpy.”

While the professional movie critics weren’t pleased, the audience hasn’t been, either.

“Wow Disney, you truly are incredible. It took you three years, multiple rewrites, unnecessary CGI, and $209 million just for me to enjoy a comment section of a movie I will never watch. Bless you,” one YouTube user wrote about the trailer.

The film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the evil queen, which has led to the remake coming under even more fire for poor casting.

“I mean look, I love Gal Gadot, I don’t think she’s the greatest actress,” Matthew Marsden tells Sara Gonzales and Jaco Booyens on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “But why do you pick somebody who is quite clearly more beautiful than Snow White to play the queen?”

But it’s not just the casting that the panel sees as a flop.

“They have dried up with any creativity,” Booyens says.

“That’s true,” Gonzales adds, “That’s like all they’re doing now is coming out with live actions of others like ‘The Lion King.’”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.