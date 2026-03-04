This might be the most insane liberal white woman EVER

As the Department of Health and Human Services dives into the chronic disease epidemic in America, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is calling on officials to investigate something else as well: “the phenomenon that is liberal white women and why they are so mentally unstable."

“I don’t get it. I want to get it. It is destroying the country,” Gonzales says, before playing a clip of a “scholar” who studies the “far right.”

“You already know she’s terrible and insufferable just from that basic point, but she decided to flee America. That’s probably partially because of the TDS,” she adds.

“This is day one as a refugee in Canada. We made it across the border yesterday afternoon, and we’re in an Airbnb now. I don’t have a home. Some people can choose to leave, and some people are forced to leave, and I am one of the ones that have been forced to leave,” the woman said in a TikTok video she’s recording of herself.

“I think a lot about, like, Jews in Nazi Germany, and for a long time I was like, why didn’t they get out? You know, like, the signs were so clear, and things were so bad for so long. Why didn’t they get out?” The woman continued.

“That is the most horribly offensive thing I have ever heard in my entire life. I mean, the way that they call us all Nazis, obviously, but to say that, I mean, they’re constantly bastardizing the term Nazi, Nazi Germany,” Gonzales comments, disgusted.

“But she found out that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” she continues, before playing more of the self-described “refugee” woman’s TikTok.

“The situation in Canada is absolutely dire. For Americans who don’t know, the housing crisis here is worse than in the United States. I lived in L.A. for six years, and I have not faced rent as bad as here. And in Canada, I think it’s actually the cost-of-living crisis is worse here,” the woman said into the camera.

“Especially when you are shut out of the health care system, when you can’t access any of the resources that Canadians have access to. And that’s understandable, you know, I’m not a citizen of the country, but it is making the financial situation dire because we can’t work, because there are two adults, a cat and a dog,” the woman continued.

“Her brain is broken,” Gonzales comments.

“I would just ask HHS: You could do the coolest thing and save the country if you just figured out how to reverse TDS. It’s causing major problems,” she continues. “Then again, we’re probably lucky that she’s gone. So maybe not. Maybe just leave her there.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.