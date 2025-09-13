The deadly concoction that made Iryna Zarutska’s murder possible

On August 22, Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack while riding a public transit train in Charlotte, North Carolina. The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who had a long history of criminal activity and mental health issues, was charged with first-degree murder and faces a federal charge that could carry the death penalty.

It’s as clear cut of a case as there ever was — and yet, here comes the left furious, not at Zarutska’s preventable death, but at conservatives for pointing out the soft-on-crime Democrat policies that made the homicide possible.

Except conservatives are spot on. If it wasn’t for Charlotte’s no-carry law for all public transit, perhaps knowing that firearms could be present would have prevented Brown from acting, or perhaps someone could have stopped him.

“Law-abiding citizens should be able to protect themselves wherever the hell they are, especially if my tax dollars pay for it ... because what ends up happening every single freaking time in a gun-free zone?” asks Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“You have someone who doesn't give a s**t about the laws, and they bring a weapon, and they kill people.”

Other progressive policies to blame are lenient or cashless bail, sentencing reductions, early release and parole expansions, decriminalization of certain offenses, and restorative justice initiatives, among others. Brown was arrested and released at least 14 times, showing he likely benefited from some of these Democrat-backed crime policies.

“This man, 14 prior arrests — felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault, shoplifting, making threats, diagnosed with schizophrenia — why was he on the streets? Democrat policies,” says Sara.

“If that guy were in prison, he would not have harmed this woman. So it's really that simple.”

But it’s not just soft liberal crime policies that paved the way for the suspect's heinous act. It seems the Democrat-spawned race war also played a key role.

Surveillance footage from the train not only captured the horrific attack but also Brown’s comments immediately after. In the video, he can be heard saying, "I got that white girl," as he waited to exit the Charlotte light rail train.

And yet, CNN’s Van Jones dismissed the idea that Zarutska’s murder was racially motivated, claiming the suggestion was nothing more than “race mongering” and “hate mongering.” He declared there was “no evidence” of a racial motive and then displayed sympathy for the suspect, saying, “We don't know how to deal with people who were hurting in the way this man was hurting. Hurt people hurt people.”

Sara ponders what would have happened if the situation were reversed and a white man killed an innocent black woman, stating, “I got that black girl.” Almost certainly there would be zero sympathy for the mental health issues of the white person.

“We would see riots in the streets right now in every major city in the country,” says Sara.

“If anyone dares say anything about the black community, about the crime in the black community, about black people killing each other in Chicago every single weekend in record amounts, about black fatherlessness, about violent crime in black people,” they’re condemned as racists, says Sara. “The statistics are there, but you're not allowed to say it. ... You're only allowed to talk about race when it's against white people.”

“Hurt people hurt people?” she scoffs. “Have you ever heard Van Jones say that when a killer or an aggressor or anyone who is not the victim is white?”

To hear more of Sara’s commentary, watch the episode above.

