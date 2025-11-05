The migrant crisis is FAR from over — and these INSANE stories are proof

America’s legal immigration system is clearly broken, and there’s a Trojan horse hiding in plain sight: the visa system — which allows migrants to overstay their visas regardless of whether or not they pose a danger to society.

And the stories of these dangerous migrants continue to pile up.

In late October, a foreign graduate student allegedly stabbed two teens with a fork and slapped a passenger on a Chicago flight to Germany, which resulted in the flight diverting to Boston.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, was arrested upon landing and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

“He just stood up and started randomly stabbing two 17-year-olds. One of them was sleeping, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I woke up to this random Indian guy stabbing me in the head with a metal fork,’” BlazeTV Sara Gonzales explains.

“He stabbed another teen in the back of the head,” she adds.

“But the guy came to the United States legally on a student visa, and then he overstayed. ... It’s legal at first, until it’s not, and then he becomes a dangerous criminal and dangerous to our country,” she says. “This isn’t the first example of similar attacks.”

In Boulder, Colorado, an Egyptian man who came into the country on a visa in 2023 also overstayed and chose to continue residing in the U.S. as a criminal. Then on June 1 this year, he attacked pro-Israeli protesters with Molotov cocktails.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, threw Molotov cocktails while yelling “Free Palestine” at protesters. He injured five protesters, and one passed away from her injuries.

“He came in and he overstayed until he decided to just be a total nutjob criminal,” Gonzales comments, disgusted.

In 2021, another Egyptian man in the U.S. on a student visa stabbed a Jewish rabbi eight times outside a Jewish day school in Boston. The rabbi survived his wounds, and the attack has been labeled as a hate crime.

Khaled Awad, 24, was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

“I wonder why it was a rabbi that he chose,” Gonzales remarks sarcastically, before continuing down the long list of violent criminals who overstayed their visas.

“I could just keep going, but I think that you get the point,” she says.

