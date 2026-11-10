They're blaming Sara Gonzales’ H-1B investigations for turning Texas blue: ‘I don’t think I’m that important’

Apparently, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is so powerful that she single-handedly turned Texas blue.

At least, that's the bizarre narrative forming after the midterm bloodbath, with critics and trolls blaming her investigations into H-1B visa fraud for the GOP's losses and hurling racist accusations and threats her way.

“So there has been this really strange and, you know, troubling narrative bubbling online in the wake of the election, and I, you know, who can blame them? There are certain people that exist that are just — they’re just not all there,” Gonzales says.

“They can’t connect things together, and they’re just having some trouble understanding what led to the midterm massacre. And somehow it’s my fault. It was my H-1B investigations that turned Texas blue,” she continues, before reading one comment she received on X.

“Your dumb, nasty rhetoric is why the Republicans lost. Stop doing more damage and stay the f**k away,” a man wrote.

Many have also accused Gonzales’ H-1B investigations of being racist, which she points out she’s “not targeting any specific race.”

“We have busted Indian, Pakistani, and Chinese fraudsters this year. We are all about equality when it comes to if we get a tip that something crazy is going on and we want to pursue it, we’re just going to go out and do it,” she says.

“It doesn’t matter what the person looks like,” she explains. “In fact, what we typically prioritize are the bigger the scam, the better, right? The more out in the open it is, the better. The easier that we can prove the fraud and connect the dots, the better.”

“We’re not out here to target a specific ethnicity. And so it’s not my fault that the niche that I happen to be investigating involves foreigners,” she continues. “That’s just the nature of how visas work. And it’s also not my fault that the vast majority of H-1B visas and H-4 visas, by the way, are taken by Indians.”

“So if you have a problem with that, I guess you have a problem with math,” she adds.

Gonzales also doesn’t believe it’s possible that the entire state of Texas turned blue because of her, joking, “I don’t think I’m that important.”

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