Is it ‘racist’? President Trump’s executive order makes English the official US language

In a move that already has Democrats nearly foaming at the mouth with fury, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making English the official language of the U.S.

The order revokes an executive order that was issued by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, which required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English-speakers.

“We have languages coming into our country, we don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language,” Trump said. “They have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a very horrible thing.”

“I know there are a lot of leftists who don’t have a lot going on up here,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says, “who are going to accuse him of being racist or xenophobic or whatever the case may be.”

“There are like 178 out of the 195 widely recognized sovereign countries that have at least one official language designated by their law, or by their constitution, including China, India, Italy, and Spain,” she continues.

“We are only one of 15 countries that do not. So I don’t want to hear it. This is a very normal, common-sense thing,” she adds.

The move by President Trump sets a precedent for all those planning to make the move to America.

“When you come into this country, we’re not here to cater to you. You should come here to assimilate, and the only way that you assimilate is by learning our language, which is English. And if you’re not interested in learning English, then you must not be interested in assimilating, and we don’t want you here, period,” Gonzales says.

