Trump must NEVER cave to Walz and the mob demanding ICE’s elimination

President Trump is continuing to explain that he’s willing to work with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) in order to stop the chaos unfolding in Minnesota — but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales warns it is important that he does not give into the left’s demands.

“I’d like to know more of what that means, because you can’t reason with the left,” Gonzales says.

“Tim Walz is over there saying, ‘We have to protect our Somalian neighbors. Go take to the streets.’ And you see that reflected in the leftist response to President Trump. I mean, like, kind of giving them what they want, almost. They kind of got a W here, and they’re still fighting, carrying on, and demanding more, because they’re actually swarming Minnesota’s Capitol and chanting outside Tim Walz’s office,” she explains.

The protesters outside Walz’s office have been chanting “justice now,” despite Walz doing everything he can to make sure they know he’s on their side.

“Tim Walz has been very clear that he is not going to cooperate with President Trump. And even if he does, it’s like he’s trying to make your community safer; what is going to be good enough for you guys?” Gonzales asks.

“I don’t think there is anything. Nothing is going to be good enough until they see total elimination of ICE and of Republicans, basically,” she adds.

And one Minneapolis council member confirmed this in an interview with CNN.

“We want the 2,000-plus agents that are still here today occupying our communities and putting them at harm’s risk for being abducted or even shot and killed — we want them out. We don’t want ‘swatzis.’ So until that demand is fulfilled, there is simply not a satisfying moment in this change,” council member Robin Wonsley said.

“‘We don’t want swatzis,’” Gonzales mocks. “Oh, it’s just so funny to just throw around the term 'Nazi.' … I mean, what could possibly go wrong if you spend the better part of a decade calling people who are pro-America Nazis and literally Hitler?”

“It’s not like anyone of note recently got assassinated. It’s not like that rhetoric contributed at all,” she adds.

