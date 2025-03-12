Trump wins again: Illegal immigrants begin to self-deport

The CBP One app was previously used during the Joe Biden administration to streamline and facilitate illegal immigration — but President Donald Trump has flipped the entire thing on its head.

After hijacking and repurposing the app, Trump and border czar Tom Homan have made sure it now only helps illegal immigrants to self-deport rather than self-import.

“It was so easy,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “They could just go on to these phones that were provided to them by the United States government and just set up a time to just check in with them so that they could just illegally cross in easier.”

“And then, at the very end, they didn’t even have to physically do it face to face, they could actually just tell them on the CBP One app, ‘I promise it’s me, I’m here, just go ahead and mark me as present,’” she explains.

Under the Trump administration, the app is now called the “CBP Home app” and now has been redesigned to facilitate the self-deportation of illegal immigrants rather than bringing them in.

“The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system,” DHS secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

“The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return,” she added.

And it’s already working.

“There are record amounts of people just self-deporting,” Gonzales says. “They’re like, ‘We don’t want to go that way, we will just go out on our own terms.’”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.